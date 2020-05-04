Bars and restaurants happy after first weekend back

After weeks of only seeing customers via takeout or delivery, Silver Dollar Bar owner Kurt Lepird says it was refreshing to be back.

“It was nice to just see bodies and people and interact. That’s been the hardest thing is not being able to see customers enjoy what you do and what you make,” Lepird said.

Lepird says their sales are still down about 40 percent from what a normal weekend would look like, but says he’s still happy with how it went.

“We were on a growth spurt finally after a few years of kinda flat-lining, so it kinda came at the wrong time, but nothing we can do about it,” he said.

And Big Erv’s General Manager Danielle Pretzer says while their first weekend went well too, there’s still a few hiccups to address.

“The biggest struggle we have right now is it’s a bar! You come to have fun! You come to drink and be with your friends and you have to stay in your seat. You can’t get up in mingle, you can’t stand at the bar, you cannot walk up to the bar and get a drink," Pretzer said.

She says servers did have to remind a few people to take their seats, and says they’re considering getting a bouncer to help with the task as well.

“it’s not us being mean, it’s not us trying to put a damper on your weekend out. It’s us following the guidelines,” Pretzer said. Adding that she doesn't want to be the bar that ruins it for the rest of the state.

“If too many people fail their checks, they could just close us down again. The last thing anyone wants is to go back to that," she said.

Between tables six feet apart and heavy cleaning and sanitizing, Pretzer and Lepird say they hope their efforts continue to make customers feel more comfortable as the days and weeks go on, and hope to have as normal a summer as possible.

“We’re taking all the precautions we can here, and just hoping we can move forward and be 100 percent operational again someday,” Lepird said.

West Fargo Police and the Cass County Sheriff’s Department say they will be checking in on bars and restaurants to make sure they are compliant with the guidelines, and say owners could face fines or citations if found in violation.