Deputies: Body of missing toddler located in Barnes County creek

Barnes County deputies say they located the body of a missing toddler in a creek near the family’s home.

The child was reported missing on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the 100 block of 1st Ave in the city of Kathryn, according to the Barnes County Sheriff’s Office.

An hour after the toddler’s disappearance, deputies said a search party found the child in a creek farther down from the family’s home.

The Barnes County Sheriff’s Office isn’t releasing the name of the toddler or family members out of respect for the family.

The sheriff's office didn't say in its media release if foul play is suspected.

However in an email response, the department said the incident is under investigation.