Bar closures impacting Uber and Lyft drivers

It was a quiet weekend in downtown Fargo.

With bars closing all over the nation, many Uber and Lyft drivers are without customers.

As a Lyft driver, Emily Tillma spends a lot of weekends cruising Broadway.

"I always drive just Friday and Saturday nights," she says. "I would have 14 to 15 people in my car in a two-hour span."

But she says, this past weekend was unlike anything she's ever seen.

"There was not a single car on the entirety of Broadway. It was so eerie."

Luckily for Tillma, Lyft is a side hustle.

She's turning off the app in the meantime to keep herself and others safe.

For other drivers, it's not so simple.

"My main source of income was the drunk people," Uber driver Christopher Flores says. "If there's no drunk people, I don't have a job."

Uber, Lyft, Insta Cart, Door Dash--he's driven for them all.

He says the social distancing has been keeping people away.

"I only got like three rides in six hours. Normally I would get like 50."

Without people to drive around, he headed back home and started a new job.

"Once they do come back, I expect Lyft to be good. Once this whole thing ends. Hopefully soon because it pretty much sucks."

Flores says he's looking forward to get back to driving as soon as possible.

He does have a suggestion for those drivers struggling.

He says to try working for Door Dash or Bite Squad--as take out orders are through the roof.