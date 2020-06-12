Band-Aid launches bandages for different skin tones

The Band-Aid brand is diversifying its color palette.

Parent company Johnson and Johnson says it will be rolling out new Band-Aids in various skin tones.

For years advocates have pushed for more diversity from the brand, which says the new product is intended to be a stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. In an Instagram post making the announcement, the company also said it will be making a donation to Black Lives Matter.

Band-Aid says the new line will feature a range of tones from beige to dark brown. The company did not say when they will be in stores.