Ballot Drop Box Installed at Cass Co. Courthouse

Cass County has installed a secure ballot drop box at the County Courthouse where ballots can be deposited any time until 4 p.m. on June 9th.

Ballots must be in the return envelope provided with the ballot and the return envelope must be signed by the voter.

For voters mailing ballots, it must be postmarked by June 8th or earlier.

Voters who choose to mail the ballots on June 8th should make sure the Post Office postmarks them that day.

All 53 County Commissions in North Dakota have authorized Vote by Mail for the election to reduce the public's risk of exposure to COVID-19.

On March 26th, Governor Doug Burgum signed an Executive Order suspending the requirement for counties to have at least one physical polling place.

There will be no polling places for the June 9 election.