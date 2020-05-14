Baker man charged for assault, victim in critical condition and unresponsive

A Baker man is now facing charges after an alleged assault and BCA investigation in rural Clay County Tuesday morning.

50-year-old Steven Krogsgaard is charged with one count of felony first degree assault.

Court documents say officers were called Tuesday morning from the sister of the victim, who stated her brother was currently in the hospital with injuries from an assault. Documents say Krogsgaard dropped the victim off at the hospital on Monday morning. Surgeons called the victim's sister to say the victim may not make it through the day.

The victim's sister told officers that her brother has been living with Krogsgaard in rural Baker, Minn., but the two have recently had issues, and said the victim wanted Krosgaard out of the home.

The woman told officers when she later called Krogsgaard, he admitted to hitting the victim in the face after an altercation in the kitchen.

When officers arrived at the home, Krogsgaard told officers he had a lawyer and would not be speaking with them. However, documents say because others indicated Krogsgaard had admitted to the assault, he was arrested.

Documents say a neighbor spoke with Krogsgaard. During their phone conversation, the neighbor says Krogsgaard stated the victim was drunk on May 10 and told Krogsgaard he wanted him out of the home.

Krogsgaard told the neighbor there was a 'little fight,' and that he had hit the victim in the face and the victim had fallen to the floor. Krogsgaard says the next day the victim asked for help, so Krogsgaard brought the victim to the hospital.

Officers later interviewed a woman who said she lived with Krogsgaard, their three children and the victim in the home. The woman said both Krogsgaard and the victim were drinking on May 10, and says she later heard a thump. When she went upstairs, the victim had an injury to his face, but when asked if he needed an ambulance, the woman says the victim told her no.

The woman says the victim texted Krogsgaard 'Help me,' at 5:50 a.m. on May 11.

Documents say the victim was dropped off at the hospital just before seven Monday morning, and told the doctor he had consumed alcohol the prior day and was involved in an altercation, but could not recall the detail of it. The victim said he also believed he fell down stairs at some point.

Doctors noted trauma to the victim's face, head, chest and chest. Documents say scans reveal an injury/tear to his pancreas and a broken rib. Critical care was deemed necessary for the victim to treat and prevent life threatening deterioration due to shock and trauma.

The victim is currently in the ICU in critical condition, is unresponsive and breathing with help from a ventilator.

If convicted, Skrogsgaard could spend 20 years in prison.