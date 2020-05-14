UPDATE: MN man given three months of house arrest for Clay Co. assault

BAKER, MINN. (KVLY) UPDATE: A Minnesota man will spend the next three months on house arrest for his role in a May 2020 assault in Baker.

52-year-old Steven Krogsgaard was originally charged with one count of first-degree assault and another count of third-degree assault, however, court records show the first-degree charge has since been dismissed. Court records state Krogsgaard must spend the next 86 days on an electronic home monitoring system, along with another five years of supervised probation.

ORIGINAL:

Court documents say officers got a call on the morning of May 12 from the sister of a male victim. The woman stated her brother was currently in the hospital with injuries from an assault and may not make it through the day.

The victim’s sister told officers that her brother had been living with Krogsgaard in rural Baker, Minn., but the two recently had issues as the victim wanted Krogsgaard out of the home. The woman told officers when she later called Krogsgaard, he admitted to hitting the victim in the face after an altercation in the kitchen.

Documents say a neighbor told officers when he spoke with Krogsgaard, he told the neighbor there was a ‘little fight’ with the victim and that he had hit the victim in the face and the victim fell to the floor. Krogsgaard says the next day the victim asked for help, so Krogsgaard brought the victim to the hospital.

Officers later interviewed a woman who said she lived with Krogsgaard, their three children and the victim in the home. The woman said both Krogsgaard and the victim were drinking on May 10, and says she later heard a thump. When she went upstairs, the victim had an injury to his face, but when asked if he needed an ambulance, the woman says the victim told her no.

The woman says the victim texted Krogsgaard ‘Help me,’ at 5:50 a.m. on May 11. Documents say the victim was dropped off at the hospital an hour later, and told the doctor he had consumed alcohol the prior day and was involved in an altercation, but could not recall the details of it. The victim said he believed he fell down stairs at some point.

Doctors noted trauma to the victim’s face, head and chest, as well as a tear to his pancreas and a broken rib. Critical care was deemed necessary for the victim to treat and prevent life threatening deterioration due to shock and trauma.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.