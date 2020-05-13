Baker, MN man arrested after BCA Investigation

The Clay County Sheriff's office has announced that 40-year-old Steven Krogsgaard is being held on Domestic Assault and Assault charges after an incident on Tuesday night in Baker, Minnesota.

The investigation began after a family member of the assault victim told police that he was being hospitalized for his injuries.

The Sheriff's office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension began the investigation and later arrested Krogsgaard without incident.

He is being held in the Clay County Correctional Facility on 5th Degree Domestic Assault and 3rd Degree Assault charges.

The victim, an unidentified man from Baker, is currently in a Fargo Hospital.

His condition is unknown.

This investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.