Baesler says North Dakota will hold statewide "Virtual Graduation"

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced that North Dakota will hold a "Virtual Graduation" ceremony for the class of 2020 seniors.

The event will take place on May 30th at 2pm Central Time and will be broadcast on ABC Affiliates in North Dakota as well as various locations online.

This ceremony will honor students from 181 schools in the state and will include remarks from Governor Doug Burgum.

The statewide virtual ceremony will be an added bonus to any other celebrations that local school districts decide to hold.

