Bismarck police arrested 41-year-old Chad Conica for being drunk and urinating in front of families at Sertoma Park on Sunday.

While being placed in handcuffs, Conica told an officer he had COVID-19 and intentionally coughed on the officer.

Conica tested negative for COVID-19.

He is charged with disorderly conduct and terrorizing.

Conica’s bond is set at $2,500.