BCI arrives at Fargo park where human remains discovered

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is now at a Fargo park where human bones were located late Monday night.

Fargo Police Critical Incident Command Vehicle also arrived on scene Tuesday morning.

Investigators appear to be searching just outside the area of the police tape in the far corner of the wooded area.

They have also brought in dogs to search the area.

The police activity is centered around Trollwood Park in north Fargo where the bones were found.

Fargo Police officers were on scene throughout the night.

A viewer tells Valley News Live that a family member found the bones Monday evening, and they appear to be human bones.

The Cass County coroner was also called to the scene.

Police say the bones will be collected and examined - and authorities will try to identify them.

Investigators say their initial assessment is that the bones have been in that location for quite some time.