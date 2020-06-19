BCA identifies police officer shot in hand in St. Cloud

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officer who sustained a gunshot wound during an incident on Monday, June 15, in St. Cloud.

THe BCA said Officer Ryan Priebe, who was shot in the right hand in the incident, has been with the St. Cloud Police Department since 2006.

Priebe was released from St. Cloud Hospital on Monday and remains on standard paid administrative leave. The BCA said Priebe also discharged his Taser during the incident. He was the only officer on the scene at the time of the incident.

Sumaree Dashon Bosse was charged on June 17 with first degree assault of a peace officer. Bosse has been released from St. Cloud Hospital and is currently in the Stearns County Jail.

The BCA investigation of the incident is ongoing. When the investigation is complete, the BCA will turn its findings over without recommendation to the Stearns County Attorney’s Office for review.

Click on the related documents to see the criminal complaint.