BCA conducting in custody death investigation in St. Cloud

We now know the name of the man who died Wednesday, shortly after St. Cloud officers tried to arrest him.

He's 41-year-old David Beckes and investigators are conducting several tests, trying to figure out the cause of death.

The Minnesota BCA is conducting the investigation at the request of the St. Cloud Police Department.

It happened around 3:16 p.m. on Wednesday when authorities responded to a report of an assault at Beckes' apartment, 23 Wilson Ave. SE.

Authorities say the victim indicated during the call that prior to the assault, Beckes had been unresponsive and then appeared to have had a seizure.

They say they forced their way into the home and tasered Beckes while attempting to arrest him.

Beckes later became unresponsive.

He was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital where he later died.

A woman was injured from the assault.

And an officer was also injured during the arrest.

The BCA is looking at taser camera footage from the incident.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave until the BCA completes their investigation.