BCA: Willmar man killed himself while confronting police

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says a Willmar man killed himself in a confrontation with police last week.

Officers were called to a domestic incident at a Willmar home early Friday. An officer found 38-year-old Jose Lozano in a bedroom, holding a knife and with a box cutter to his throat. The officer fired a stun gun at Lozano, who cut his own throat.

Lozano stabbed the officer in the neck and shoulder, and she shot her firearm, striking Lozano in the leg. Another officer also shot Lozano with a stun gun.

Lozano lost consciousness and died at the scene.

The injured officer was treated at a hospital. Both officers are on standard administrative leave.