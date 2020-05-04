BBB warns of scams related to COVID-19 impacting the F-M area

Scammers never take a break, not even during a pandemic.

The Better Business Bureau is warning of how scammers are using the COVID-19 pandemic to their advantage.

"Fake sellers of masks, fake charities, fake vaccines and treatments for the virus, employment scams, and the stimulus check scams," said Bao Vang, Communications Director for Better Business Bureau - Minnesota & North Dakota.

The BBB Scam Tracker shows people in the Fargo-Moorhead area being targeted as they look for items like masks, sanitizers, and paper products online.

One report in Fargo shows a person getting scammed out of $70 trying to buy face masks on "Leafyclover.com" but they never received the product.

This website is one of many the BBB is tracking for similar scams.

"One popular site is called popumart.com,” Vang said. “Another site we are looking into that has received quite a few complaints across the county is mizinshop.com. One thing that they have in common is they were both created in the last eight weeks. That's another tale-tell sign that someone is trying to make a quick buck."

You can check when a website was made by entering it into the DomainTools website.

Warning signs a site could be a scam go beyond checking for spelling and grammar.

"Ensure the website domain begins with ‘https://’,” Vang said. “That helps us identify if they are a legitimate site. You can also check the address bar for a secure or not secure message."

It’s also recommended that you check out the ‘About Us’ page on the website. Oftentimes, scammers won’t take the time to create an elaborate history of the company.

The BBB also has information on whether specific businesses should be trusted or not. All it takes is a quick search on their website.

The key is remaining vigilant anytime you are online and inputting personal information.

Officials with the BBB also ask that if you have fallen victim to scams to report them on their tracker. This helps alert other people so they don’t fall victim.

