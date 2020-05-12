Authorities searching for man after chase in West Fargo, Horace

Multiple agencies are searching for a man that took authorities on a chase through the metro before ditching his pickup and running off.

It started around 10:40 pm. on Monday, May 11 near Horace. Troopers spotted a suspicious white pickup and tried to stop it. The guy took off, heading into West Fargo.

From there, more agencies got involved as the man drove around. Eventually, authorities deflated his tires, but the driver then just ditched the pickup and ran off.

Authorities say they know who the man is and where he lives, but he is not a threat to the public at this time.