Authorities release identity of man who died following incident in Moorhead

UPDATE: The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died on Tuesday hours after his arrest in Moorhead as Jeremy Robert Kelly, 50, of Fargo, North Dakota. Mr. Kelly’s cause and manner of death are pending toxicology testing and microscopic examination results.

Four officers with the High Plains Fugitive Task Force took Mr. Kelly into custody shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of 4th Street South for outstanding felony warrants out of Cass County, North Dakota, including failure to appear on a felony drug charge, fleeing police and other charges.

During the arrest Kelly complained of shortness of breath and paramedics were summoned to the scene. As paramedics were arriving, Kelly lost consciousness. He was taken by ambulance to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo where he died Tuesday evening.

The BCA is continuing to conduct interviews with incident participants and will provide additional information once the interviews are complete.

There are no body camera images of the incident. BCA will determine whether responding squad dash cameras captured any portions of the incident.

