Authorities in West Fargo release damage estimates following two structure fires

The Parkwest Gardens apartment fire at 1104 Second St. E in West Fargo was ruled as accidental and classified as an unattended cooking fire. The estimated cost of damage is $5,000. The displaced family continues to receive assistance from the American Red Cross due to heavy fire and smoke damage in the home.

The 100 block of C Street unattached, two stall garage fire is estimated at approximately $30,000 worth of damage. It is still under investigation. No more information is available at this time.