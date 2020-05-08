Authorities crack down on speeding motorists during pandemic

Authorities say Minnesota's law enforcement officers ticketed three times more drivers for speeding over 100 mph contrasted with the same period last year as some motorists take advantage of the state’s empty roadways despite the governor’s stay-home directive.

The Star Tribune reports that state troopers issued 78 tickets to drivers caught traveling at more than 100 mph from March 27 to April 13.

The state Department of Public Safety figures show that contrasts with 22 citations issued over the same three-week span in 2019.

Minnesota joins a mounting number of states in reporting a substantial uptick in excessive speed citations.