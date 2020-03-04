Elderly man dies after head-on crash in Bemidji

A 76-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash in Bemidji.

The Police Chief says the crash happened around 5:20 a.m. in the 5100 block of Bemidji Ave. Police did not clarify what day this happened, but we have a call into them for more information.

Authorities say a car driven by a 32-year-old man from St. Cloud with a 23-year-old woman from Bemidji also in the car, crossed the center line and hit a minivan head-on. A 76-year-old man from Pennington, MN was driving the minivan and later died at the hospital.

When crews arrived on scene, they had to use the jaws of life to pull people from the vehicles.

Authorities are not releasing the identities of anyone involved.

