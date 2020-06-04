Assault reported in Moorhead, person rushed away in ambulance

Police are working out the details of the call for an assault and multiple other disturbances in Moorhead.

The original call came in just after midnight on Thursday, June 4 in the 1900 block of 18th Ave. S.

Our reporter on scene saw someone being rushed away in an ambulance.

Since then there have been multiple other calls for disturbances in the same area and police say they are related, but wouldn't give much more detail.

An officer has remained on scene for hours.

Police do say there is no threat to the public.

