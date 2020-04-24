As package deliveries increase in Fargo area, some are having issues with getting their items

Brittany Spicer, like many Americans, is staying home in self-isolation.

Over the last month, Spicer said she’s been ordering on Amazon. Yet, there’s a problem. She hasn’t received her packages to her West Fargo home.

“We have four kids so obviously we're not shopping. We're ordering so much online than we are used too,” Spicer said.

According to the United States Postal Service, there’s been a 30 to 40 percent increase in parcel volume in the Fargo area.

Spicer said she’s called the West Fargo post office several times and even filed a formal complaint on Thursday.

“I've had three packages total in a month, and one is missing right now as we speak,” Spicer said.

The troubles with mail delivery in the Fargo-Moorhead area have been well documented. Valley News Live has done several reports on issues at the Prairiewood Post Office in Fargo.

U.S. Senator John Hoeven, R-ND, got involved in trying to resolve the issues.

“My son's distance learning, he was behind two weeks because his Kindle was just given to somebody else,” Spicer said. “And the post office took no responsibility for anything at all.”

USPS has been busy with package deliveries, similar to what it experiences during the holidays.

Earlier this month, two USPS employees in Fargo tested positive for COVID-19.

USPS has been unwilling to respond to our questions on whether the pandemic is linked to delivery problems.

As part of an $18 billion loan the postal service is getting, published reports said the Trump Administration is urging the agency to start charging more for package deliveries.