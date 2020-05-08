As West Acres Mall reopens, some stores are staying closed

Renee Fishcer has been the owner of Fischer Stride Rite for 18 years and she says she’s never experienced anything like the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re doing our best to make everybody comfortable,” FIscher said from inside her store Friday located in the West Acres Mall.

Fischer, as one of the few who kept her business open, said she sold shoes by offering curbside pickup or delivery. It was still a way to keep the lights on.

“Our employees all have masks and we've made little stations for our customers, so that they stay separated from each other,” FIscher said. “And we have sanitizers.”

Several people were at the mall when it opened at 11 a.m. and they were excited after a month and a half of it being closed.

“I decided to come out to the mall because…this is my first time and there's nothing else to do,” Nakeya Mullins of St. Paul said.

“It's great being out right now, and then also walking in the mall and seeing how serious it is the whole covid-19 with the stores still not being reopened,” Muhammed Akthar of Fargo said.

Not all stores at Fargo’s mall have opened. Some such as Macy’s, Foot Locker, Lululemon, Gap, VIctoria’s Secret, and JC Penney are closed.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed a few casualties in the retail world.

Neiman Marcus and J Crew are a few that have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

A report published by Reuters stated JC Penney is planning to do the same thing next week, possibly closing hundreds of stores.

Raymond March is an associate economics professor at North Dakota State University.

March said the businesses that will thrive are the ones who remained open during the outbreak.

“The businesses that have stayed open really with very little guidance from governmental oversight have found ways to serve consumers safely,” March said.

He said an economic recovery could happen in months not years.

West Acres Mall is operating under new times going from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

You’re not required to wear a mask but all mall employees will be wearing one. Moreover, some stores are requiring that you wear one and others are limiting the amount of customers welcomed inside.