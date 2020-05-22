As Memorial Day tempts people outdoors, virus rebound feared

As pandemic lockdowns ease across the U.S., millions of Americans are set to take tentative steps outdoors for Memorial Day, the traditional start of summer.

But public health officials have deep concerns that if people congregate in crowds or engage in other risky behavior, the long weekend could cause the coronavirus to come roaring back.

Medical experts warn the virus won’t take a holiday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend staying home, avoiding crowds and connecting with family by phone or video chat.

Specialists advise those who do celebrate to maintain social distancing, wear masks and avoid sharing food and drinks.