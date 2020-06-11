Arrest warrant issued for man accused in downtown Fargo riots

A Fargo man is facing multiple charges in relation to the May 30 riot in downtown Fargo.

23-year-old Califf McClain is charged with three felony counts including arming rioters, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, attempt to commit simple assault on a peace officer, as well as two misdemeanors of engaging a riot and disobedience of public safety orders under riot conditions.

Court documents say officers identified McClain after watching various surveillance videos from the night of May 30.

Documents say McClain was seen on video holding rocks in his hands and throwing them toward the police line. Video and photos also show McClain entering JL Beers and exiting holding a beer bottle. Documents say McClain is also seen with multiple other males trying to break into the cash register by slamming it on the concrete and stomping on it. Officers say McClain was then seen trying to open the register and take cash out, however there was nothing in it.

An arrest warrant is currently out for McClain. A mugshot was not readily available.