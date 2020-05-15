Arrest made in fatal Minot shooting

An arrest has been made in a homicide in Minot, according to police. Officers were called to a shooting on the city’s southwest side shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found the victim and administered aid.

He was transported to Trinity Hospital where he died a short time later.

Police say they've arrested a 22-year-old man who had a confrontation with the victim before the shooting.

Authorities say the victim and suspect knew each other.

The suspect was taken to the Ward County Jail and is being held on a possible murder charge.

The victim has not been identified.