Arrest made in fatal Minot shooting

MINOT, N.D. (AP) An arrest has been made in a homicide in Minot, according to police. Officers were called to a shooting on the city’s southwest side shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers found the victim and administered aid.
He was transported to Trinity Hospital where he died a short time later.
Police say they've arrested a 22-year-old man who had a confrontation with the victim before the shooting.
Authorities say the victim and suspect knew each other.
The suspect was taken to the Ward County Jail and is being held on a possible murder charge.
The victim has not been identified.