Armed, dangerous, on the run: Bismarck police searching for fugitive

Authorities in North Dakota are searching for a man considered armed, dangerous and on the run.

24-year-old Mason Schuh is wanted for attempted murder and considered armed and dangerous.

24-year-old Mason Schuh is wanted for attempted murder.

Police say on Friday, April 24 in Bismarck, a vehicle drove up to another vehicle with three people inside and started shooting.

Authorities identified the driver of the vehicle as 18-year-old Albert Crews and the shooter as Mason Schuh.

Eventually authorities were able to arrest Crews, but Schuh is still on the run and considered dangerous.

He's described as a white man, 5'5", 155 lbs with brown hair and eyes.

If you see him, do not approach him and call 911 right away.