Area's first drive-in concert set for end of June

Move over movies, here come drive-in concerts.

With COVID-19 precautions impacting many people's plans to attend summer concert festivals, one local group is setting out to give concert-goers a new normal.

Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome will be performing live at TAK Music Venue in Dilworth, Minn. on June 25th for a socially distanced concert experience.

The concert starts at eight and ends at 11 pm.

Event officials say the drive-in concert will follow all CDC guidelines. All drive-in staff will be wearing gloves and face coverings and tickets can be purchased online only to ensure contactless payment.

Music will be transmitted via FM transmitter to your vehicle and also through an amplified sound system on stage

Officials ask you to stay within the width of your vehicle, and say concert-goers cannot dance or group with anyone outside of your vehicle.

To buy tickets or more information click here.