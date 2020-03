Multiple casinos in Minnesota are shutting their doors because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Red Lake Nation announced the casinos in Thief River Falls, Warroad and Red Lake will close on Thursday, March 19 at 4 p.m. Those locations are expected to be closed for the next two weeks.

The White Earth Nation announced it's closing the casinos in Mahnomen and Bagley for the next two weeks as well. That went into effect on Wednesday, March 18.