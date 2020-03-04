Area mayors and local health officials discuss Coronavirus preparations

Lawmakers have reached over an $8 billion dollar deal to combat Coronavirus in the U.S.

This as California reports its first Coronavirus death, and Washington confirms its 10th.

Local experts are taking their own measures here in the Valley.

Prepare, not panic--that's the motto our leaders are running with, as they work to ease fears of the spreading Coronavirus in the community.

"We are consulting with our public health and emergency management officials about any changing conditions," Moorhead Mayor Jonathan Judd says.

Shifting front lines in the fight against the virus, as new cases emerge.

"It does spread very easily," Doctor Heidi Lako with Fargo Cass Public Health says. "Be prepared for when, and if, it comes to our community. It is fast progressing."

Two people are being monitored for the virus in North Dakota. Both were recently in China.

"Be prepared at home," Field Epidemiologist Brenton Nesemeier says. "If you have to self isolate, do you have access to 14 days of food? Do you have access to 14 days of water?"

Health officials say, those with chronic illnesses and the elderly are the highest at risk.

Adding these people should consider self isolation.

"We have challenging times ahead, potentially," Kathy McKay with Clay County Public Health says. "If we all work together and everyone does their part, we hope that will significantly reduce negative impacts in our communities."

Health officials are also encouraging businesses to look at their sick-day policies with HR.

With the community spreading of the virus, they say it's more important now to stay at home when you're sick.

They want employers to be prepared for shortened staff and supplies, if the virus were to reach the Valley.

Experts say, it's important to let your health care provider know if you've traveled out of the country recently.

The best ways to protect yourself are to wash your hands, cover your mouth when you cough and stay at home when sick.

