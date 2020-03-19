Area libraries planning virtual learning and entertainment options

Looking for some entertainment while you are self isolating? Our local public library are hoping to help with some virtual options.

While the libraries in Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead are closed, they are still offering a number of virtual resources which can be accessed at home.

eBooks and eAudiobooks

Collectively, more than 55,000 eBooks and eAudiobooks are available for cardholders of all three public libraries to download through OverDrive, with an additional 700,000 movies, comic books and music downloads available through Hoopla, available only to Fargo and West Fargo residents.

Access to these downloadable items is available by visiting the libraries’ websites: www.larl.org, www.fargolibrary.org and www.westfargolibrary.org.

In addition, Fargo and West Fargo Public Library cardholders also have access to audiobooks and digital magazines with RBDigital, with access available on the libraries’ websites. Additionally, both Fargo and West Fargo residents have access to Tumblebooks, a collection of eBooks and talking picture books for children.

West Fargo also offers Freegal Music, which features downloadable and streamable music and music videos from popular artists.

Those who do not currently have a library card are in luck!

The Fargo Public Library is offering online applications at https://fargond.gov/city-government/departments/library/services/library-cards. Moorhead Public Library offers immediate access with Instant Digital Cards to those within its regional service area.

Simply visit larl.overdrive.com to get started. West Fargo Public Library offers electronic resource only cards that residents can apply for online and have mailed to them.

Visit https://westfargolibrary.org/827/Get-a-Library-E-card to apply.

Wireless Internet

The Moorhead Public Library’s wireless internet can be used in the parking lot daily from 6 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Research and Learning Tools

Full lists of online resources, offered free-of-charge, are available on each of the libraries’ websites.

For children, TumbleBook Library is offering free access to its K-6 eBook database, which helps children build reading, math and literacy skills, now through August 31, 2020.

More information about TumbleBook Library is available at larl.org/tumblebook.

For the Fargo Public Library, this includes KnowledgeCity, an online video test preparation and training resource, along with Mango Languages and Rosetta Stone, two online language learning resources.

Visit https://fargond.gov/city-government/departments/library/research to access these and many other online learning tools.

The Moorhead Public Library offers free access to several research tools for students and adults, including HeritageQuest, an online genealogy research tool, eBook writing software and more, all of which can be accessed at larl.org/research.

The West Fargo Public Library offers a host of online resources.

The Testing & Education Reference Center offers career development tools and standardized test preparation.

Creativebug offers over 1000 online video classes for aspiring crafters.

Mango Languages offers self-paced lessons in over 70 languages. All of these resources and more can be found at westfargolibrary.org.

The West Fargo Public Library staff is also working diligently to create online versions of their most popular programs, such as story times, book clubs and family activities.

