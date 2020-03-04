Area Mayors and public health experts to discuss Coronavirus preparedness

On March 4th at 3:00 p.m. Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney, Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd and West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis will join regional public health officials to discuss information regarding the metro's preparedness if the Coronavirus were to impact the community.

The mayors will give comments, but the public health officials will provide information about how the Coronavirus spreads, best practices for preventing infection and how North Dakota and Minnesota are working to mitigate Coronavirus.

There are no confirmed cases in North Dakota, and Mayor Mahoney is confident in the regional health experts' ability to respond effectively.

“We are all residents of the Fargo metro and it is vital we work together to minimize the potential risk Coronavirus poses. It is also important to recognize that we, as a metro, are preparing not panicking,” said Mayor Mahoney.

The media briefing will be located in the Oak Room of Fargo Cass Public Health. The address is, 1240 25th St. S, Fargo.

Health professionals from Fargo Cass Public Health, the North Dakota Department of Health and Clay County will be available for individual interviews following the media briefing. The briefing will also be streamed live across the City of Fargo’s social media channels.