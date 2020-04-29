Antibody testing coming to Sanford: Who should get tested?

Sanford Health announced antibody testing is starting at their Fargo locations next week in hopes of helping determine how many people have been infected by COVID-19.

While it can’t tell you if you currently have the virus, getting an antibody test will tell you if you’ve had it before.

However, health experts say not everyone should rush to get these tests. Sanford Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Avish Nagpal says for now the tests should be saved for those who feel like they've already had COVID-19, as well as those who have family members or co-workers who tested positive.

Dr. Nagpal says it takes about two to three days to get results back from the Mayo Clinic, but warns you’re not out of the woods if your test comes back positive.

“I absolutely do not recommend that you let your guard down. You still have to wear a mask; you still cannot go hug people who have active COVID infections. We don’t know how much the immunity protects you,” Dr. Nagpal said.

While he says he’s optimistic those with positive antibody tests will have some immunity, Nagpal says right now that’s only an assumption.

“It is unusual for people to get the same respiratory infection twice within the same season, and I hope that’s the case with COVID-19 too, but I do not have data to tell you for sure,” Dr. Nagpal said.

Sanford Health says there’s not yet a set day when the antibody testing will begin at their facilities next week. We will update this story once they do.