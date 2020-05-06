Antibody testing: what is it and how does it work?

Health officials are continuing to learn more about the Coronavirus and trying to determine just how wide spread the virus is and how it really works.

The FDA approved of antibody testing on March 16th. This type of testing allows individuals who think they have had COVID-19 in the past, or may have been exposed to it by another person, get their answer. This test does not tell you if you currently have the virus.

"Typically we ask people to wait at least 10 days before they get this test and I mean 10 days from symptom on-set because you cannot use this test immediately because it takes a few days for the body to make the antibody," Says Sanford Dr. Avish Nagpal.

Antibody testing is a quick process. A patient will get their blood drawn and then wait 1 to 2 days for their results to come back. If their result comes back positive, it's likely that they've had COVID-19.

Dr. Nagpal says one major issue that they've been running into when it comes to studying the Coronavirus is that some people don't show any symptoms.

He says this is called pre-symptomatic, "which means that you could start transmitting the virus a couple days or 3 days before you start showing symptoms. So, that makes contact and isolation very very difficult because how do you isolate a person who does not have any symptoms?"

That is why the antibody test is important. The test looks at your immune system to see if your body has responded to the virus, even if you didn't know you had it. Allowing doctors to see how many people really have been infected.

This isn't the only question that health officials are trying to uncover. Immunity is another area that they are working out.

"We are very optimistic that it does provide short to medium term immunity. We haven't seen any majors issues with re-infection as of yet from anywhere in the world," says Dr. Nagpal.

He went on to say that based on their knowledge of respiratory viruses, it is extremely unusual to have the same infection twice, especially in the same season.

However, Dr. Nagpal says there is more data that needs to be collected to give a definitive answer, and if you've had COVID-19, this doesn't mean you should let your guard down.

He says that it's still important to wear a mask and follow proper guidelines and protocols.

As of now, Sanford is conducting this test, but the samples are being sent to Mayo. But, Dr. Nagpal says that Sanford should have all testing capabilities in house very soon.