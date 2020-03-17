Answering questions about COVID-19

With so much information flooding in about COVID-19, it can be difficult to absorb everything.

Valley News Live turned to Facebook to see what questions you wanted us to ask health officials.

We received over 100 comments.

To start, we picked three questions that were asked multiple times in the comments.

Daycares were a large topic of concern. People asked if they will remain open, and if they do, how it can be ensured that they remain safe.

“We’re asking that childcare would remain open during this time,” said Kristen Ehresmann, Minnesota Department of Health Infectious Disease Director. “But our recommendations for childcare providers as well as the children are the same. If anyone has any symptoms, so respiratory symptoms or fever, children should not attend daycare with those symptoms and certainly, if a childcare provider has those symptoms, they should not be providing care."

Several people also wanted to know who is most at-risk.

Two people specifically wanting to know more about children who have pre-existing conditions. Experts say it's the same recommendation for kids with those conditions that it is for adults.

“Our recommendations are that anyone that has an underlying health condition, that includes diabetes, heart disease, lung disease asthma, those are all situations in which you want to be more cautious because these individuals could be at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness,” Ehresmann said.

With the recent news that Minnesota is changing its testing restrictions, many people asked when should you be tested, and why not test everyone.

In Minnesota, health officials are using their tests where they feel they are needed most.

"We feel it is our responsibility to make sure that we continue to have the capacity to test the most vulnerable Minnesotans,” Ehresmann said. “That would be individuals that are hospitalized, are health care providers, and individuals living in congregate settings."

Ehresmann goes on to say that if you don't fall under this category and only have mild symptoms, stay home and stay away from others.

If your symptoms are more severe, that's when you should seek medical attention.

