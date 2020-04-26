Another COVID-19 death in North Dakota, 64 new positive cases confirmed Sunday

Another person has died from the Coronavirus in North Dakota.

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting a woman in her 80s with underlying health issues from Cass County has passed away, marking the 17th COVID-19 related death in the state.

Over 20,000 tests have been completed with 64 new confirmed positive cases Sunday. The state's total positive cases is now at 867.

18 people are currently hospitalized.

326 people are listed as recovered.

Below are the numbers from Sunday, April 26:

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Cass County – 40

Grand Forks County – 22

Ransom County – 1

Stark County - 1

BY THE NUMBERS

20,447 – Total Tested (+1,097 individuals from yesterday)

19,580 – Total Negative (+1,033 individuals from yesterday)

867 – Total Positive (+64 individuals from yesterday)

71 – Total Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

18 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

326 – Total Recovered (+16 individuals from yesterday)

17 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)