A third Aldi store is going to be built in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

A permit has been approved for a building at 3760 51st Avenue South in Fargo.

The city says it would be a $2.8 million grocery store covering almost 20,000 square feet.

Work is already underway at the site. The lead contractor is a firm out of Ohio.

There's no word yet on a completion date or when it will open to the public.