American Red Cross: Prepare for potential spring flooding

As the community comes together to prepare for potential spring flooding, American Red Cross disaster workers are ready to respond. Red Cross volunteers are at Sandbag Central in Fargo providing canteen services to community volunteers filling sandbags. We will continue feeding operations at Sandbag Central, in partnership with the Salvation Army, as long as our services are needed.

The Red Cross is also in coordination with emergency management, city and county officials, and various community organizations across the state to prepare for potential spring flooding. We are identifying shelter locations, training disaster volunteers, and will continue to monitor conditions over the coming weeks and months.

Floods are among the most frequent and costly natural disasters. The Red Cross is urging residents to get their household ready in case of flooding this spring:

· Know the Difference – A flood watch means a flood or flash flood is possible. A flood warning means flooding or flash flooding is already occurring or will occur soon. · Be Red Cross Ready – Assemble an emergency preparedness kit, create a household evacuation plan, and stay informed about your community’s risk and response plans. Don’t forget your pets, plan for them too.

· Check on Flood Insurance – Find out if you are located in a floodplain. If so, you are still eligible for flood insurance. Check with your city or county government to review the Flood Insurance Rate Maps, published by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

· Prepare Documents and Valuables – Keep insurance policies, documents and other valuables in a safe-deposit box. You may need quick, easy access to these documents. Keep them in a safe place less likely to be damaged during a flood. Take pictures on a phone and keep copies of important documents and files on a flash drive that you can carry with you. · Get Trained – Get trained in first aid and CPR/AED so you’ll know what to do in an emergency if help is delayed.

· Download Red Cross Apps – The Red Cross Flood App or the Red Cross Emergency App will let you monitor severe weather and emergency alerts to keep you and your loved ones safe. Download them for free in an app store or at redcross.org/apps

· Heed News Reports - Listen to your local radio and TV stations for updated flood information. Be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice as flooding can be unpredictable.