American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosts drive-up open house to provide resources

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting a drive-up open house from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Marcus Century Cinema.

The foundation offering information to help keep people informed during these uncertain times about the resources offered.

Also, they are hoping to spread the word about their upcoming "Out of the Darkness Walk" September 20, a walk to fight suicide.

You can get your hands on yard signs, postcards, and posters for the event if you would like to help get the word out by reaching out to the North Dakota Chapter.

"It's important, so important, that we are always talking about mental health," said Samantha Christopherson, AFSP- Dakotas Area Director. "The more we talk about mental health, the more people know it's ok. Our Out of the Darkness Walks are our great way that we raise funds and awareness for suicide prevention, and it's so important that our community knows that we are coming together in support of mental health and suicide prevention."

Christopherson said their mission is to save lives and bring hope.

If you are struggling and need help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).