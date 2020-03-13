Altru Health System issues visitor restrictions

For the safety of our patients, staff and the community, Altru is implementing the following visitor restrictions.

Visitor Restrictions:

Altru is restricting visitors to the hospital. Patients will only be allowed a maximum of two visitors. Additionally, anyone under the age of 18 and those with an active cold, cough, fever or other illness are restricted from visiting the hospital. Altru’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) will only allow parents to visit. We also encourage patients and their families to be thoughtful when visiting outpatient Altru locations, limiting the presence of family members to the patient and either a guardian or escort as needed.

In addition, Altru will limit non-Altru staff from attending meetings, volunteer activities, and events at Altru locations now through April 12. These limitations will include outside vendors and contractors that are non-essential to patient care or business operations. We will also be prioritizing virtual meetings and rescheduling, canceling or adjusting any meetings or events involving more than 20 people.