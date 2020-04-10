Allergies or COVID-19? Experts say there's one main difference

At the same time a deadly virus is striking the nation, allergy season is starting up for many of us in the Valley.

The symptoms aren’t anything new.

“Itchy eyes, watery eyes, sneezing, cough, can have a loss of smell or taste,” Essentia Health's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Rich Vetter said.

While some of those symptoms might raise a red flag for you due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, local experts say there are a few key differences to keep in mind.

"Obviously number one is a fever. When you have a fever, accompanied by cough and chest tightness definitely you should be checked for COVID-19,” Sanford Allergy Specialist Dr. Woei Yean Eng explained.

“The second would be, ‘Does this seem similar to my allergy symptoms I typically have?’” Vetter said.

Both Eng and Vetter say it’s important to now start taking your allergy medication not only to put you out of your misery, but also to keep germs and viruses away.

“When you have your allergies acting up, the port of entry is a little bit easier and your defenses are down a little bit. We don’t have any evidence directly with the COVID infection, whether or not allergies increase your likelihood of catching it, but with other respiratory illnesses we do know that’s true,” Vetter explained.

Experts say it could take a couple weeks for your allergy medicine to be fully effective. They say if you continue to have concerns on your symptoms to make a virtual appointment.