All West Fargo fire department locations closed to public amid COVID-19 pandemic

In the interest of public safety and the safety of West Fargo Fire Department staff, all West Fargo Fire Department locations are closed

to the public until further notice. Signs are posted at each station’s public entrance with instructions on how to call for assistance. Emergency response is continuing 24/7.

The West Fargo Fire Department is working closely with City of West Fargo departments to monitor the situation surrounding COVID-19 and to devise plans for a response that are in the best interest of public safety while continuing to provide public services.