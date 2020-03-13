Alice Cooper postpones spring 2020 North American Tour

Alice Cooper is regretfully postponing his Spring 2020 headline North

American tour, which was slated to run from March 31 through April 22. The tour is being rescheduled for Fall 2020 and the itinerary will be announced as soon as possible. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets at this time.

Due to the current concerns regarding COVID-19, the health and safety of our fans, local venue staff, as well as the health and safety of our band and crew, is of utmost priority. Information regarding previously

purchased tickets and VIP packages will be available soon at alicecooper.com. It is recommended that those

who have tickets should retain them, as they may be valid for the rescheduled shows.

Let's get through this together and resume rocking later in the year.