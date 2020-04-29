Alerus Center installing new turf

The Alerus Center in Grand Forks, home of the UND Fighting Hawks, will be installing new turf for the 2020 Football season.

The turf will be made by Kiefer USA, the same company who made the turf for US Bank Stadium and the Minnesota Vikings Practice Facility, as well as the football field for the University of Iowa.

The new turf will be permanent, meaning that it will always be set in location rather than rolling it in and out like they do now.

The Alerus Center will cover the turf with large plastic panels for events like concerts or trade-shows.

This project was set to start in July but has been moved up due to COVID-10 Challenges.

The new turf will don the Fighting Hawks logo at midfield, the updated Alerus Center logo between the hashes, the distinct “NORTH DAKOTA” wordmark in the end zones, and the new Missouri Valley Football Conference logo.