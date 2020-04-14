Air travel slows to a crawl in North Dakota

The director of the Bismarck Airport says passenger traffic has slowed to an unprecedented level due to the coronavirus outbreak, much like the decline in air travel around the country.

Greg Haug says traffic in March was about half the level of March 2019.

He says the first half of the month was “gangbusters” and the second half was one of the worst on record.

The Bismarck Tribune reports Haug says if the outbreak lasts three months and cuts passenger numbers by 75%, it will mean a revenue loss of $1.5 million for the airport.

