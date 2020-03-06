After our story aired, MSUM offering students full refunds after canceling study abroad trips

After our story aired, Minnesota State University Moorhead is changing course and offering students studying abroad refunds for canceling their trips.

A student told Valley News Live MSUM wasn't going to offer full refunds after the university canceled a trip to Costa Rica due to the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

In an email sent to students on Friday, MSUM Vice President of Finance and Administration Jean Hollaar said students will be refunded any money prepaid to the university for canceled trips.

MSUM will work to secure refunds and will absorb the costs of any fees that cannot be refunded, according to Hollaar.

The university is suspending international travel because of the coronavirus.

Students at a MSUM biology class were traveling to Costa Rica and had paid $2400 in fees, according to one student.

The students were originally told at a meeting on Monday that MSUM would most likely cover a quarter of what they paid.