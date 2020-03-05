Accused murderer cleared to return to Minnesota

There's new information in the case of a Minnesota woman accused of killing her husband. Lois Riess has been cleared by Florida prison officials to be returned to Minnesota for prosecution.

She's serving life in prison for a 2018 murder in Florida, but has not yet been tried in her husband's case.

Minnesota police allege Lois killed her husband David in their Blooming Prairie home, then took off to Florida where she killed a woman to steal her identity.

Florida corrections officials cleared Riess to be returned to Minnesota for the case, but there's no word on when that will happen.