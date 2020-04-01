Abuse concerns during COVID-19

Amid the pandemic, people are forced to spend more time at home as we social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This can create more tension in the home, and for some, can be scary or potentially dangerous.

“We do have concerns for children and adults who are in homes where there might not be adequate food or basic needs,” said Christopher Johnson, Rape & Abuse Crisis Center Chief Executive Officer. “There might be violence in the home, there might be ongoing psychological and emotional abuse. ”

Domestic abuse victims may feel torn between going out and risking getting sick or staying home and potentially being hurt.

“Anytime we start confining people, if there’s already violence established in that home, you can anticipate that it will go up,” Johnson said.

Johnson says even in a healthy home, tensions are high and people are on edge amid the pandemic.

He recommends that people take a step back, remain patient with each other and understand anxieties that others may have.

“It really starts with, am I being patient, am I being transparent with my kids, am I helping enforce some of the guidance that we are being under without being too demanding on the people around me?” Johnson said.

Experts advise tips to manage tension at home like taking time out away from others, don’t hold a grudge, have open communication and think before you speak.

Johnson wants to remind anyone who may be experiencing a situation where they feel they need insight or help the resources are still available.

“For folks who are in a situation who feel they are being victimized, to know that they can reach out to those outside of that home because the isolation is real and we start to feel like it’s within those four walls and to know that law enforcement is still very active, rape and abuse crisis center is very active,” Johnson said.

The 24-hour crisis line is 800-344-7273 or call the center at 701-293-7273.

