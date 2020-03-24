ATA Fargo launches online classes

Coronavirus closures may have shut the doors to many businesses, but one West Fargo martial arts studio is kicking the coronavirus virtually.

ATA Martial Arts of Fargo has taken their kicks and punches online. They will continue to provide classes to their regular students via Zoom. These will be complete with demonstration and instruction. Along with classes for regulars, there is a free introduction class available, for those who may want to try it out from the comfort of their home.

“Taekwondo is basically the tool we use to communicate with the kids,” said Michael Beyer, Senior Master head instructor at ATA Martial Arts. “The kids are going to get self-confidence, self-esteem, those things, through the taekwondo. And we want to continue to build that.”

The zoom classes will be available to adults and kids.

To learn more and sign up click here.