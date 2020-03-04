AP VoteCast: Health care top issue in Minnesota

Voters in Minnesota’s Democratic primary ranked health care as the most important issue facing the country, well above the economy, race relations, foreign policy and many other social issues.

That’s according to a wide-ranging AP VoteCast survey of the Democratic primary electorate in Minnesota.

VoteCast also found somewhat more voters in Minnesota’s Democratic primary said they wanted a candidate who would bring fundamental change to Washington, rather than one who would restore the political system to how it was before Donald Trump was elected in 2016.

The Associated Press has declared Joe Biden the winner of the Minnesota primary.

